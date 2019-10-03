Swedish PM says EU willing to discuss Brexit extension

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 03 2019, 19:22pm ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2019, 19:32pm ist
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (L) and Ireland's Taoiseach, prime minister, Leo Varadkar arrive to give a press conference following a meeting on October 3, 2019 in Stockholm. (AFP)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The European Union is willing to discuss an extension to Article 50, under which Britain is currently due to exit the bloc on Oct. 31, but there has to be a reason, Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.

"An extension depends on the reason for the extension," Lofven told reporters after meeting his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar in Stockholm.

"Of course we are willing to discuss this but there needs to be a reason. What are we waiting for?"

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Brexit
United Kingdom
Britain
Ireland
European Union
Comments (+)
 