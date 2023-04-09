Taiwan spots 11 Chinese warships, 70 planes near island

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 70 aircraft around island

The ministry said it was responding to the Chinese drills 'in a calm and composed manner'

AFP
AFP, Taipei,
  • Apr 09 2023, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 17:43 ist
A Chinese coastguard ship sails during a military drill near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands that are close to the Chinese coast. Credit: Reuters Photo

Taiwan detected 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around the island on Sunday, its defence ministry said, as China staged war games for a second day.

Also Read: China in second day of 'Joint Sword' military drills encircling Taiwan

The ministry said it was responding to the Chinese drills "in a calm and composed manner", adding that the warplanes detected until 4 pm local time (0800 GMT) included a mix of fighter jets and bombers.

 

 

China
Taiwan
Taipei
World New
Xi Jinping

