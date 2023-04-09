Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 70 aircraft around island

Taiwan detected 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around the island on Sunday, its defence ministry said, as China staged war games for a second day.

Also Read: China in second day of 'Joint Sword' military drills encircling Taiwan

The ministry said it was responding to the Chinese drills "in a calm and composed manner", adding that the warplanes detected until 4 pm local time (0800 GMT) included a mix of fighter jets and bombers.