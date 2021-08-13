Taliban capture Logar, 50 km south of Kabul

Taliban take provincial capital 50 km south of Kabul: Local official

AFP
AFP, Pul-e-Alam, Afghanistan,
  • Aug 13 2021, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 18:10 ist
An ANA soldier keeps watch at a checkpost in Logar province, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Taliban captured the provincial capital of Logar province Friday, just 50 km (30 miles) from Kabul, effectively opening a path to the seat of the nation.

Also read: Taliban detain veteran militia chief Mohammad Ismail Khan in Afghanistan's Herat

"Now the Taliban are 100 percent in control. There is no fighting at the moment. Most of the officials fled to Kabul," lawmaker Saeed Qaribullah Sadat told AFP.

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news

