Trump announces 'historic peace agreement' between Israel, UAE

Trump announces 'historic' Israel-UAE peace agreement

  • Aug 13 2020, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 21:07 ist
US President Donald Trump announces that Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a peace deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker at White House in Washington, US, August 13, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

 US President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel is a "HUGE breakthrough" Trump tweeted, calling it a "Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends."

Speaking to reporters later, Trump suggested more diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and its Muslim neighbors in the region were expected.

"Things are happening that I can't talk talk about," he said.

