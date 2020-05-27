Donald Trump says wants full Afghanistan pullout

Trump says wants full Afghanistan pullout but hasn't set target date

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 27 2020, 09:46 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 09:46 ist
US President Donald Trump (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his desire for a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan but added that he had not set a target date, amid speculation he might make ending America's longest war part of his re-election campaign.

"We're there 19 years and, yeah, I think that's enough... We can always go back if we want to," Trump told a White House news conference.

Asked if the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 26 was a target, Trump said: "No. I have no target. But as soon as (is) reasonable. Over a period of time but as soon as reasonable."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Donald Trump
Afghanistan
US

What's Brewing

COVID lockdown: ‘Reverse trafficking’ of child labour

COVID lockdown: ‘Reverse trafficking’ of child labour

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

 