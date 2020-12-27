Turkey threatens to respond to any attack by east Libya strongman

Turkey's defence minister said Sunday that any attack by eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on its personnel in the North African country would be met with force.

"A war criminal, murderer Haftar and his supporters must know that they will be seen as a legitimate target in case of any attack on Turkish forces" by his troops, Hulusi Akar said during a visit to Turkish units in Tripoli.

His comments come three days after Haftar said his forces would "prepare to drive out the occupier by faith, will and weapons," referring to Turkish troops operating in support of Libya's Government of National Accord.