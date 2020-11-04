Twitter flags Trump's 'election stealing' tweet, labels it misleading

Twitter flags Trump's 'election stealing' tweet

  • Nov 04 2020, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 11:38 ist
Donald Trump. Credit: AFP

Twitter on Wednesday labelled US President Donald Trump's tweet that claimed the Democrats were 'stealing' the US election as disputed and misleading and hid it from the social media platform.

His tweet said, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the election. Votes cannot be cast after the polls are closed."

 

 More to follow...

