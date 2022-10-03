UK drops tax cut for top earners in budget U-turn

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 03 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 12:57 ist

Britain on Monday scrapped plans to axe its top income tax rate just 10 days after a debt-driven budget sparked turmoil on markets and fierce criticism during a cost-of-living crisis.

On the second day of the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted he was "not proceeding" with the removal of the top 45-percent income tax rate, adding it had become a "distraction".

United Kingdom
World news
Lizz Truss

