UK drops tax cut for top earners in budget U-turn

Britain on Monday scrapped plans to axe its top income tax rate just 10 days after a debt-driven budget sparked turmoil on markets and fierce criticism during a cost-of-living crisis.
On the second day of the ruling Conservative Party's annual conference, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted he was "not proceeding" with the removal of the top 45-percent income tax rate, adding it had become a "distraction".
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube