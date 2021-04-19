UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus

UK PM Boris Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

"Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month" a joint statement said

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 19 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 14:32 ist
Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, due to the current coronavirus situation in India, Johnson's office said.

"In the light of the current coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be able to travel to India next week," a joint statement from the British and Indian government, released by Johnson's office, said.

"Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India." 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Kingdom
Britain
Boris Johnson
India

What's Brewing

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Covid-19 more transmissible indoors than outdoors?

Covid-19 more transmissible indoors than outdoors?

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

Space junk is our new tragedy of the commons

 