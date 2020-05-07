UK to review easing of coronavirus lockdown

The British government was on Thursday reviewing lockdown measures introduced to combat the coronavirus outbreak, with a partial easing expected to be announced this weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Cabinet colleagues, with predictions that unlimited exercise and picnics will be allowed as part of the first step of easing restrictions.

"We'll want if we possibly can to get going with some of these measures on Monday. I think it would be a good thing if people had an idea of what is coming," he said Wednesday.

The government has indicated it wants a united approach to lifting lockdown measures across all four countries of the United Kingdom.

Johnson is due to outline next steps in a national address at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Sunday.

But Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would not be pressured into ending the measures too soon and risk a resurgence of the virus.

She told reporters there were suggestions infection rates in Scotland were higher than elsewhere, and extended the restrictions for another three weeks until May 28.

"We can make changes to the regulations before then if the evidence suggests it is safe to do so," she added.

Sturgeon, who leads the devolved government in Edinburgh which has powers over health policy in Scotland, has previously clashed with Johnson during the crisis.

She said there was "merit" in a single policy for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland but if one wanted to go "at a slightly different pace we have to respect that".

Changes to social distancing measures could see pubs and cafes with gardens allowed to open but people would be required to remain two metres (six feet) apart.

The government and its scientific advisers have warned not to expect a return to normality for months, with Britain's mortality figures the highest in Europe.

"The messaging will evolve from stay at home to be careful when you're out," an unnamed minister told the Daily Telegraph.

Offices will have to stagger arrivals and separate staff with screens, while meetings will continue to take place remotely when possible, according to the paper.

"In engineering, car manufacturing, textiles and construction, where social distancing can be implemented, then workers will be encouraged back to the factory floor," a minister told the paper.

Families could also be allowed to see each other using "bubble" arrangements, under which people would meet with a small number of chosen friends and family.

Britain has now recorded 30,076 deaths from coronavirus, the highest in Europe, although each country has a different method of recording its official toll.

Broader data, however, puts the number at above 32,000.

Two separate studies also indicated black and minority ethnic groups were more at risk than the white population.

The Office for National Statistics said black men and women were more than four times more likely to die with coronavirus than white people in England and Wales.

Geographic and socio-economic factors, such as deprivation, as well as health and disability, could explain the differences, the ONS said.

Johnson said last week that Britain had past the peak of the outbreak, the daily death toll was falling and the infection rate dropping below one -- meaning each person with the disease is passing it on to less than one other.

But he also warned against the risk of a "second spike", and hinted at a gradual rollback of restrictions, including a re-opening of schools.

The UK government in London has said testing will form a crucial plank of easing lockdown measures but is facing questions after failing to hit its 100,000 a day target for four days in a row.

Johnson has said "capacity currently exceeds demand", and set a new target of 200,000 a day "by the end of this month".