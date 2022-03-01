Ukraine says 8 dead in Russian strike on Kharkiv housing block

Ukraine said Tuesday eight people had been killed in a Russian air strike on a residential building in the eastern city of Kharkiv, where Russian missiles destroyed an administrative building earlier.

"As a result of an air strike... eight people were killed and six injured in Kharkiv," Ukraine's emergency service said. Rescue workers had recovered two people alive from the debris, they added.

Also Read -- Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city and located close to the Russian border, has witnessed fierce fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian troops, which last week launched an invasion of its neighbour.

On Tuesday morning, Ukraine said Russian forces had fired on its local administration building and central square with missiles, killing at least 10 people and wounding 20.

Russian shelling killed at least 11 civilians in the city on Monday.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: