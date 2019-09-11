UN must note our army's atrocities in PoK: Pak leader

Post the United Nations Human Rights Council that took place on Tuesday, Altaf Hussain, the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), slammed the Council asking the NHRC to look into the atrocities caused by the Pakistan security forces in PoK.

The leader said on Twitter, "I strongly condemn atrocities of PK security forces against peaceful pro-independence protestors in Pakistan held Kashmir. @UNHumanRights should immediately send its fact finding mission in Pakistan held Kashmir. Deep state’s brutal media black-out & hypocrisy can’t work anymore."

"The UN should be sending observers to Pakistan and not to India. India is doing very well," Hussain told The Times of India.

Hussain pointed out the there were enforced disappearances and human rights violations in Pakistan's Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to reports.

Altaf Hussain is currently taking asylum in London.