US strike hits bomber targeting airport: Taliban

US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting airport: Taliban

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Aug 29 2021, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 19:52 ist
Taliban Fateh fighters, a "special forces" unit, stand guard on a street in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

A Taliban spokesman says a US military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday.

Also Read | Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child

US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country, killing a child. The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Taliban
Afghanistan
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans

Put your mental health first

Put your mental health first

Melodies for maladies

Melodies for maladies

The great Indian protein rush

The great Indian protein rush

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

How exercise may help keep our memory sharp

 