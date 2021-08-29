US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting airport: Taliban

A Taliban spokesman says a US military airstrike has targeted a suicide bomber in a vehicle who wanted to target the Kabul international airport amid the American evacuation there.
Zabihullah Mujahid said in a message to journalists that the strike happened Sunday.
Also Read | Rocket hits near Kabul airport, kills child
US military officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
The incident happened as police said a rocket struck a neighbourhood just northwest of Kabul's international airport Sunday as the US evacuation there winds down following the Taliban's lightning takeover of the country, killing a child. The two strikes initially appeared to be separate incidents, though information on both remained scarce.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Hot, ocean-covered planets could support life
Are advertisers now coming for your dreams?
How an Instagram star helped rescue dozens of Afghans
SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station
Bhavina Patel, India's hero Paralympic silver medalist
Digital Dunkirk: A virtual scramble to evacuate Afghans
Put your mental health first
Melodies for maladies
The great Indian protein rush
How exercise may help keep our memory sharp