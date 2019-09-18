US lawmakers say Indo-Pak tension a risk for America

Escalating tension between India and Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir presents “a clear national security risk” for the United States, seven members of American Congress stated.

Ilhan Omar and six other members of the American Congress asked the US ambassador to India, Kenneth I. Juster, to prod Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government in New Delhi to

“immediately restore communications” in J&K and “allow the press to access the region”. They also asked US ambassador to India to “strongly urge” authorities in New Delhi to release political leaders and activists they have “arbitrarily” detained.

Omar, a firebrand critic of US President Donald Trump, was joined by six other members of the Democratic Party in the American House of Representatives to write the letter to both Juster and Paul W. Jones, the acting envoy of Washington D.C. to Pakistan.

They expressed “grave concern” over the situation in J&K. “It has now been nearly more than a month since the Government of India shut off communications to, from, and within Kashmir. This is a deeply ominous sign that is incompatible with both democratic and human rights norms,” they wrote to Juster and Jones on Tuesday. “Coupled with the enforced curfew, it represents an unacceptable restriction on the freedoms of expression, assembly, and movement.”

The letter was released to media just days before Prime Minister is set to commence his week-long visit to the US. He is likely to be joined by US President at a conclave of about 50000 Indian-Americans in Houston next Sunday.

Modi and Trump are also likely to have a bilateral meeting either in Houston or in New York, where both leaders are expected to address the United Nations General Assembly next week.