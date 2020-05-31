US violence: 1,400 arrests in 17 cities during protests

US violence: 1,400 arrests in 17 cities during protests

AP
AP, Los Angeles,
  • May 31 2020, 09:13 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 09:18 ist
Police fire pepper spray and pepper balls toward protesters during a demonstration in Denver, Colorado, over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. AFP

Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died on Monday in Minnesota after a police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. The officer was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

But the arrest has done little to quell protests across the country. Most have been peaceful. But a few have erupted in violence.

An Associated Press tally of arrests found at least 1,383 people have been arrested since Thursday. The actual number is likely higher as protests continue Saturday night.

