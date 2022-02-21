Vladimir Putin must decide on 'possible' Biden summit, says France

France on Monday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a decision on meeting US counterpart Joe Biden in a summit proposed by Paris to ease soaring tensions over Ukraine.
Also read: No firm plans on Putin-Biden talks or meeting, says Kremlin
"It is today possible to move towards a summit... Now it is up to President Putin to make his choice," a French presidential official, who asked not to be named, told reporters, describing the situation as "very dangerous" and the parties as "walking a fine line".
