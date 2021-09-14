Vladimir Putin to self-isolate after Covid-19 detected in entourage: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will go into self-isolation after cases of the new coronavirus were detected in his entourage and will therefore not travel to Tajikistan this week for regional security meetings, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
