Won't need military to respond to protests: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he did not believe that he would need to use US troops to counter domestic protests sparked by a police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.
"It depends, I don't think we'll have to," Trump said when asked in an interview with Newsmax TV whether he would send the military to any cities after sometimes violent protests over the killing of George Floyd.
The president had previously said that he could use military forces in states that have failed to crack down on the violent protests.
Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico
US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash
256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways
Cyclone Nisarga enters from Raigad killing one
Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown
US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service