World Bank warns G20 against doing too little for debt

World Bank warns G20 against doing too little now to address debt problems

Malpass said he was pleased by progress on debt transparency and debt relief, but more needed to be done

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 21 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 22:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

World Bank President David Malpass on Saturday warned G20 leaders that failing to provide more permanent debt relief to some countries now could lead to increase poverty and a repeat of the disorderly defaults seen in the 1980s.

Malpass said he was pleased by progress on debt transparency and debt relief, but more needed to be done.

"The debt challenges are becoming more frequent, including in Chad, Angola, Ethiopia and Zambia where, in the absence of more permanent debt relief, the poverty outlook remains bleak," he said in remarks to a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 major economies.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

World Bank
debt relief
G20
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

British man survives Covid-19, malaria and cobra bite

British man survives Covid-19, malaria and cobra bite

India to get mouthwash that claims to kill 99.9% Covid

India to get mouthwash that claims to kill 99.9% Covid

 