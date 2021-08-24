Afghanistan News Live: Former president Karzai remains in Kabul despite risks
Afghanistan News Live: Former president Karzai remains in Kabul despite risks
updated: Aug 24 2021, 06:21 ist
Asked about plummeting poll numbers, Joe Biden flashed his megawatt smile and laughed. The Afghanistan exit may look like a disaster but the US president exudes confidence that he will be proved right in the end.
06:18
Forced to leave home, former president Karzai remains in Kabul despite risks
Last week, former President Hamid Karzai stood outside his home in Kabul to record a video message, surrounded by his daughters, and said that he would stay in the Afghan capital with his family to try to coordinate with the Taliban for a peaceful transition.
Biden fights to regain control of Afghanistan narrative
Asked about plummeting poll numbers, Joe Biden flashed his megawatt smile and laughed. The Afghanistan exit may look like a disaster but the US president exudes confidence that he will be proved right in the end.
Forced to leave home, former president Karzai remains in Kabul despite risks
Last week, former President Hamid Karzai stood outside his home in Kabul to record a video message, surrounded by his daughters, and said that he would stay in the Afghan capital with his family to try to coordinate with the Taliban for a peaceful transition.
Read more
Biden fights to regain control of Afghanistan narrative
Asked about plummeting poll numbers, Joe Biden flashed his megawatt smile and laughed. The Afghanistan exit may look like a disaster but the US president exudes confidence that he will be proved right in the end.
Read more
US has discussed future control of Kabul airport with Taliban
Future control of Kabul airport has been a topic of discussion with the Taliban, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday.
Read more
Modi, Merkel discuss situation in Afghanistan over phone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Taliban’s imminent return to power in Afghanistan during a phone call on Monday.
Read more