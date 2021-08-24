Afghanistan News Live: Former president Karzai remains in Kabul despite risks

  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 06:21 ist
Asked about plummeting poll numbers, Joe Biden flashed his megawatt smile and laughed. The Afghanistan exit may look like a disaster but the US president exudes confidence that he will be proved right in the end.
  • 06:18

    Forced to leave home, former president Karzai remains in Kabul despite risks

    Last week, former President Hamid Karzai stood outside his home in Kabul to record a video message, surrounded by his daughters, and said that he would stay in the Afghan capital with his family to try to coordinate with the Taliban for a peaceful transition.

    Read more

  • 06:17

    Biden fights to regain control of Afghanistan narrative

    Asked about plummeting poll numbers, Joe Biden flashed his megawatt smile and laughed. The Afghanistan exit may look like a disaster but the US president exudes confidence that he will be proved right in the end.

    Read more

  • 06:16

    US has discussed future control of Kabul airport with Taliban

    Future control of Kabul airport has been a topic of discussion with the Taliban, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Monday.

    Read more

  • 06:16

    Modi, Merkel discuss situation in Afghanistan over phone

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Taliban’s imminent return to power in Afghanistan during a phone call on Monday.

    Read more