101-yr-old Pakistani prisoner seeks early release from jail over age-related ailments

  • Jul 26 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2020, 18:16 ist
A 101-year-old murder convict in Pakistan has sought an early release from jail citing several age-related ailments, a media report said on Sunday.

Mehndi Khan was 86 when a murder case was registered against him, The Express Tribune reported.

As the Home Department did not send any response, Khan approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking orders to the authorities for his early release.

On his petition, the LHC ordered the Home Department on July 15 to take a decision within three weeks.

Khan, lodged in Gujrat District Jail, is serving a life sentence handed to him in a murder case registered against him in 2006.

His counsel said that the petitioner was suffering from various ailments.

