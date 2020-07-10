2 deputies shot, suspect dead in California shooting

Knightsen (US),
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) deputies, armed with riot control weapons.

Two sheriff's deputies were shot late Thursday night and a suspect is dead in a shooting in Contra Costa County, California, according to reports.

The shooting was reported in Knightsen, an unincorporated area about 50 miles (81 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Sheriff's officials said there was an officer-involved shooting but didn't immediately release other details, including the conditions of the deputies.

KPIX-TV reported that the deputies were shot, citing a sheriff's office spokesman.

Calls and messages to a department representative by The Associated Press weren't immediately returned. 

