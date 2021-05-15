30 sentenced to death over anti-police clashes in Democratic Republic of Congo

Thirty people were sentenced to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday after a one-day trial for their role in anti-police violence marking the end of Ramadan in the capital, judicial sources said.

A lawyer for civil parties, Chief Tshipamba, told AFP 30 people were sentenced to death in a trial that had started on Friday, a day after the violence allegedly took place. A recording of the proceedings obtained by AFP confirmed the verdict.

DR Congo has not carried out death penalties since a moratorium was introduced in 2003. Since then, death sentences are commuted to life imprisonment.