5 railway stations come under fire in Ukraine, casualties reported

Five railway stations came under fire in western and central Ukraine on Monday, causing an unspecified number of casualties, Ukrainian television quoted state-run Ukrainian Railways as saying.
Oleksander Kamyshin, the company's chief, said the attacks took place in the space of an hour and details were being checked.
