5 rly stations attacked in Ukraine, casualties reported

5 railway stations come under fire in Ukraine, casualties reported

Oleksander Kamyshin, the company's chief, said the attacks took place in the space of an hour

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 25 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 15:01 ist
Six-year-old Ioulia sits in an evacuation train to Lviv the day after arriving with a humanitarian convoy from the besieged city of Mariupol, at a railway station in the southern city of Zaporijjia on April 22, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Five railway stations came under fire in western and central Ukraine on Monday, causing an unspecified number of casualties, Ukrainian television quoted state-run Ukrainian Railways as saying.

Also Read — Ukraine's poorest sow seeds under the bombs

Oleksander Kamyshin, the company's chief, said the attacks took place in the space of an hour and details were being checked.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

Colonialism and its climate change link

Colonialism and its climate change link

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Global military spending reaches record $2.1 tn: Report

Global military spending reaches record $2.1 tn: Report

Ukraine's poorest sow seeds under the bombs

Ukraine's poorest sow seeds under the bombs

How to go about filing your income tax returns

How to go about filing your income tax returns

DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

DH Toon | PM calls for 'cashless' day out!

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

Dark humour still alive in frontline cellar in Ukraine

 