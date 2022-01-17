5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Mongolia-China border

The quake was estimated at a depth of 5 km

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 17 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 22:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck the Mongolia-China border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 5 km (3 miles), EMSC added. 

World news
Earthquakes
China
Mongolia

