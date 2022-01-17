5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Mongolia-China border

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck the Mongolia-China border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 5 km (3 miles), EMSC added.
