7.4-magnitude quake hits northwest China's Qinghai province

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 jolted China's northwestern Qinghai province early Saturday, the US Geological Survey said -- following another tremor in the country's southwest that left at least two dead.

The epicentre of the quake in Qinghai, which struck at 2:04 am (1804 GMT Friday) at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), was located about 400 kliometres southwest of the city of Xining, US seismologists said.

The sparsely populated province is spread across the Tibetan plateau.