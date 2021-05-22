7.4-magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai province

7.4-magnitude quake hits northwest China's Qinghai province

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • May 22 2021, 00:26 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 00:27 ist
The sparsely populated province is spread across the Tibetan plateau. Credit: iStockPhoto

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 jolted China's northwestern Qinghai province early Saturday, the US Geological Survey said -- following another tremor in the country's southwest that left at least two dead.

The epicentre of the quake in Qinghai, which struck at 2:04 am (1804 GMT Friday) at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), was located about 400 kliometres southwest of the city of Xining, US seismologists said.

The sparsely populated province is spread across the Tibetan plateau.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Earthquake

What's Brewing

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

 