A look at some of the most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

The world has witnessed several volcanic eruptions in its history, many of which were deadly and resulted in thousands of deaths.

The latest volcanic eruption, Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, erupted late on Sunday for the first time in nearly 40 years. Mauna Loa had been showing signs of building up to an eruption for years, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

DH looks at some notable volcanic eruptions that rocked the world in the 20th century.

Novarupta, Alaska Peninsula

The world's largest eruption of the 20th century occurred in 1912 at Novarupta on the Alaska Peninsula in what is now Katmai National Park and Preserve, as per the USGS. An estimated 15 cubic kilometers of magma was erupted explosively during 60 hours beginning on June 6. No known deaths were directly attributable to the eruption.

Read | Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest active volcano

Mount Pinatubo, Philippines

The 1991 Mount Pinatubo was reportedly the largest eruption in the past 100 years to affect a densely populated area. As per the USGS, Pinatubo produced high-speed avalanches of pyroclastic flows and a cloud of volcanic ash hundreds of miles across. More than 350 people died during the eruption, most of them from collapsing roofs.

Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia

The 1985 eruption of Nevado del Ruiz in Colombia unleashed deadly mudflows (lahars) that swept through Armero, killing at least 25,000 people, as per USGS data.

Mont Pelée, Martinique

The 1908 Mount Pelée eruption was responsible for the deaths of around 30,000 people, as well as the destruction of the city of Saint Pierre. It is often termed as the deadliest eruption of the 20th century.

Mount St Helens, Washington

The 1980 eruption of Mount St Helens, Washington triggered the largest (on land) landslide ever recorded. At least 57 people died during the eruption.

Kilauea, Hawaii

During the 1924 eruption of Kilauea in Hawaii, hundreds of steam explosions hurled mud, debris, and hot rocks weighing as much as 7,000 kg as far as two-thirds of a kilometre from the centre of Halema'uma'u, the current crater within the larger volcanic depression. Columns of volcanic ash and dust rose more than 3 km into the air. Only one person was killed during this eruption