Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Qatar on Aug 15

Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Qatar on August 15, govt negotiator says

Reuters
Reuters, Washington/Dubai,
  • Aug 15 2021, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 19:18 ist
Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (C R) meeting with the Taliban's political office chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C L) in Doha. Credit: AFP Photo

An Afghanistan government delegation, including senior official Abdullah Abdullah, will travel to Qatar on Sunday to meet with representatives of the Taliban, an Afghanistan negotiator said.

Fawzia Koofi, a member of the Kabul negotiating team, confirmed to Reuters the delegation would meet with the Taliban in the Gulf state after the militant group earlier entered Kabul.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the Afghan delegation and Taliban representatives would discuss a transition of power, adding that US officials would also be involved.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Sindhi Colony, a Partition story

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Goa Independence day is not on Aug 15, 1947, here's why

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 