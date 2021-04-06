'Africa needs $12 bn for vaccines to curb Covid spread'

Africa needs $12 billion for vaccines to interrupt Covid-19 transmission, says World Bank

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 06 2021, 05:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 05:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The World Bank estimates that Africa would need about $12 billion for Covid-19 vaccines and their distribution to attain sufficient levels of vaccination coverage to interrupt virus transmission, according to new paper by the bank and the IMF.

The paper argued for a further extension of the Group of 20's debt service moratorium through year-end, noting the continued high liquidity needs of developing countries and their deteriorating debt sustainability outlooks.

Read | G20 likely to extend debt moratorium for poorest nations, says World Bank chief

It said the amount of money Africa needed to interrupt transmission of the virus was about the same as the total amount of official debt service payments already deferred by 45 of the poorest countries participating in the G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

World Bank
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Africa

What's Brewing

This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole

This is the most intimate portrait yet of a black hole

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

China tries to deal with Xinjiang row with…a musical?

Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks

Explained | What are the Iran nuclear talks

Researchers are hatching a low-cost coronavirus vaccine

Researchers are hatching a low-cost coronavirus vaccine

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 