Almost 300 people buried in 'mass grave' in Bucha outside Kyiv: Mayor

A body of a civilian, who according to residents was killed by Russian army soldiers and then buried along with others in one grave, is seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha. Credit: Reuters Photo

Almost 300 people have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter town outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv, its mayor told AFP Saturday after the Ukrainian army retook control of the key town from Russia.

"In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves," mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP by phone. He said the heavily destroyed town's streets are littered with corpses.

