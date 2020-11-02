At least 50k take part in Bangladesh anti-France rally

At least 50,000 take part in anti-France rally in Bangladesh

AFP, Dhaka,
  Nov 02 2020
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 15:47 ist
Protesters take part in an anti-France demonstration in Dhaka. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 50,000 people rallied in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Monday to demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron's defence of the right to criticise Islam as part of freedom of speech.

Police estimated some 50,000 people took part in the protest, which demanded a boycott of French products and was prevented from marching to the French embassy. Organisers said more than 100,000 people took part.

