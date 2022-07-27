At least nine people killed in Somalia suicide bombing

At least nine people killed in Somalia suicide bombing

AFP
AFP, Mogadishu,
  • Jul 27 2022, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 19:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine people including a senior local government official were killed on Wednesday in a suicide bombing in southern Somalia claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, police and witnesses said.

The attack occurred outside the administration office in the town of Marka, where the district commissoner Abdullahi Ali Ahmed Wafow was speaking with local people, police said.

Also Read | At least 15 killed as anti-UN protests flare in east Congo

"Commissioner Abdullahi Wafow was killed in an explosion together with eight other people, most of them security personnel," a police officer in Marka, Ibrahim Ali, told AFP by phone.

"The police are still investigating the incident but there are already indications that a suicide bomber carried out the deadly attack."

Also Read | UN peacekeeping mission acknowledges 'dysfunctions' in Mali troop row

Al-Shaabab claimed responsibility in a brief statement, saying the "martydom operation" had targeted the commissioner.

"The bomber ran up to the commissioner and blew himself up," witness Abdukadir Hassan said.

"I was close to where the incident occurred, the scene was horrible with these shattered pieces of human flesh all around."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Somalia
Bombing
Africa
World news

What's Brewing

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

 