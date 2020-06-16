India crossed border, attacked personnel: Beijing

Beijing accuses India of crossing disputed border, 'attacking personnel'

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jun 16 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 13:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

China on Tuesday accused India of crossing a disputed border between the two countries, as the Indian army said three of its soldiers had been killed in violent clashes.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the border line twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".

Also read — Indian Army officer and two soldiers killed in face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh

 

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), disrupting the fragile peace talks.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties on both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement.

