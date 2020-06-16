Beijing accuses India of crossing disputed border, 'attacking personnel'

China on Tuesday accused India of crossing a disputed border between the two countries, as the Indian army said three of its soldiers had been killed in violent clashes.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the border line twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides".

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), disrupting the fragile peace talks.

"During the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties on both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement.