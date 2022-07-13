Belarus jails journalist for 8 years on treason charge

Belarus jails journalist for eight years on treason charge

Belarusian investigators opened a new case against Andreyeva in spring when she was still in jail and accused her of treason

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jul 13 2022, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 18:19 ist

A Belarusian court sentenced a journalist to eight years in jail for treason on Wednesday, handing her a new prison term on top of one she was already serving on protest charges, the Vesna-96 human rights group said.

Katsiaryna Andreyeva, 28, a journalist for Polish broadcaster Belsat TV, was arrested when reporting on mass protests in Minsk in 2020 and was sentenced to two years in jail for organising mass unrest, a charge she denied.

Belarusian investigators opened a new case against her in spring when she was still in jail and accused her of treason. Authorities have not disclosed details of the case and the trial was held behind closed doors.

Phone calls to the court after the verdict went unanswered.

Belsat, a Polish broadcaster focused on Belarusian news that Minsk has branded extremist, confirmed her sentencing on Wednesday.

State news agency BelTa cited the court as saying that Andreyeva was found guilty of handing over state secrets.

The journalist was declared a political prisoner by Vesna-96 after her first conviction.

The rights group estimates Belrus is holding about 1,300 political prisoners in Belarus.

Many of them were arrested during the wave of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko who has been in power since 1994.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Belarus
Europe
Journalist

What's Brewing

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra

90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra

How firms build support systems for employees

How firms build support systems for employees

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

 