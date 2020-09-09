Belarus opposition lawyer detained by masked men

Belarus opposition lawyer, Maxim Znak, detained by masked men

AFP
AFP, Minsk,
  • Sep 09 2020, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 15:51 ist
Belarus's Maxim Znak. Credit: Reuters Photo

One of the last remaining members of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council at large, lawyer Maxim Znak, was detained by masked men on Wednesday, his colleagues said.

Znak, who had worked as a lawyer for jailed presidential hopeful Viktor Babaryko, had been due to participate in a video call but did not show up, instead sending the word "masks" to the group, Babaryko's press service said.

Also Read: Belarusian protest leader Kolesnikova detained while trying to cross into Ukraine: State TV

It said a witness had also seen Znak, 39, being led down the street near his offices by several men in civilian clothes and wearing masks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belarus
lawyer
Detained

What's Brewing

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Primacy to Hindi-Sanskrit?

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

Silence is a sweet sound for the underdogs at US Open

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Lead: Wedding photography amid Covid-19 pandemic

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

What month is it? Covid-19 scrambles travel calendar

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 