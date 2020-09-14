Belarus torture claims must be probed, perpetrators held accountable: UN

The UN rights chief decried Monday hundreds of allegations of torture in the crackdown on protests in Belarus, calling for investigations into all reports of ill-treatment, and for perpetrators to be tried.

"Given their scale and number, all allegations of torture and other forms of ill-treatment by the security forces should be documented and investigated, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice," Michelle Bachelet told the opening of the UN Human Rights Council's 45th session in Geneva.