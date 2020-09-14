Belarus torture claims must be probed: UN

Belarus torture claims must be probed, perpetrators held accountable: UN

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Sep 14 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 15:34 ist
High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet gestures before her speech during the opening of 45th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva. Credit: AFP

The UN rights chief decried Monday hundreds of allegations of torture in the crackdown on protests in Belarus, calling for investigations into all reports of ill-treatment, and for perpetrators to be tried.

"Given their scale and number, all allegations of torture and other forms of ill-treatment by the security forces should be documented and investigated, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice," Michelle Bachelet told the opening of the UN Human Rights Council's 45th session in Geneva.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Nations
Belarus
human rights
Michelle Bachelet

What's Brewing

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Big Covid-induced changes aren’t coming anytime soon

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

Brazil battles to save tropical wetlands from flames

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

When good people don’t act, evil reigns

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

The enduring mystery of Earth's water

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

DH Radio | The Lead: Bommai on the drug mafia crackdown

 