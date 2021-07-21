Bezos faces backlash after thanking Amazon employees for funding space trip

Backlash after Jeff thanks staff for funding space trip

After his 11-minute spaceflight on Tuesday, Bezos thanked Amazon employees and customers as they 'paid for all this'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 21 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 17:19 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Putting his foot forward in the space race, world's richest man Jeff Bezos finished an 11-minute spaceflight aboard his company Blue Origin's rocket and thanked all Amazon employees and customers for it, for which he received massive backlash online.

"I also want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all this. So seriously, for every Amazon customer out there, and every Amazon employee, thank you from the bottom of my heart, very much. It's very appreciated," Bezos, dressed in a blue space suit and a cowboy hat, said during a press conference after the flight.

Many on Twitter were not impressed as comments pointed out that Amazon employees across the world had been complaining of dangerous working conditions and unfair pay.

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit out at Bezos on Twitter, saying that the workers paid for this with "lower wages, union busting, a frenzied and inhumane workplace".

US Senator Elizabeth Warren also slammed Bezos and said he should've thanked all the "hardworking Americans who actually paid taxes", taunting the billionaire for not paying taxes.

Many pointed out the insensitivity of Bezos' comments on Twitter.

World news
jeff bezos
Blue Origin
Space
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

