Biden looking for 'solutions' after Supreme Court abortion ruling

US President Joe Biden will continue to look for "solutions" in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning the right to abortion, his spokesperson said as the White House evaluates possible executive orders.
Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre also told reporters aboard Air Force One that she expects there will be legal challenges to state-level restrictions on women traveling to seek abortions.
