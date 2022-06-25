Biden looking for 'solutions' after Roe v Wade ruling

Biden looking for 'solutions' after Supreme Court abortion ruling

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre also told reporters that she expects there will be legal challenges to state-level restrictions on women traveling to seek abortions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 22:38 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden will continue to look for "solutions" in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning the right to abortion, his spokesperson said as the White House evaluates possible executive orders.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre also told reporters aboard Air Force One that she expects there will be legal challenges to state-level restrictions on women traveling to seek abortions.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
abortions
World news
Roe v Wade

What's Brewing

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK

'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

 