Biden strongly condemns attack on Iraqi prime minister's home

US President Joe Biden on Sunday said he strongly condemned an attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and praised the Iraqi leader's call for "calm, restraint, and dialogue."

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi. I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve," Biden said in a written statement, saying he had instructed his national security team to offer appropriate assistance to Iraqi authorities as they investigate.

