Biden to meet executives from Microsoft, Disney on Covid-19 vaccine mandate: Report

Biden to discuss Covid vaccine mandate with cos: Report

Last week, US introduced a federal vaccine mandate aimed at employees of big companies and all federal workers and contractors

Reuters
  • Sep 15 2021, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 16:15 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Wednesday with executives from companies including Walt Disney Co, Microsoft Corp and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to advance his Covid-19 vaccination requirements for the private sector, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Biden administration is advocating for state and local leaders to enact Covid-19 vaccine mandates and will be meeting major employers on Wednesday at the White House to discuss the mandate issue.

Last week, the United States introduced a federal vaccine mandate aimed at employees of big companies and all federal workers and contractors. The mandate faces legal, political and enforcement challenges.

