UK to spend 75 mn pounds getting stranded citizens home

Britain to spend 75 million pounds getting stranded citizens home

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 31 2020, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 07:31 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Britain will spend up to 75 million pounds ($93 million) to get stranded passengers home, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that airlines like British Airways, easyJet and Virgin would help and planes would be chartered where necessary.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Tens of thousands of British travellers stranded by the spread of coronavirus will be flown home under the new arrangement, which sees those airlines plus Jet2 and Titan offering alternative bookings where routes are cancelled.

"Where commercial flights are no longer running, the government will provide the necessary financial support for special charter flights to bring UK nationals back home," Raab said at a news conference.

"We've designated 75 million pounds to support those flights and the airlines in order to keep the cost down and affordable for those seeking to return to the UK."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
United Kingdom
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Coronavirus: Lifesavers' cup of woe runneth over

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

Van Gogh painting stolen from closed Dutch museum

 