Canada's Ontario province declares state of emergency

Ford also pledged new legal action against protesters

  Feb 11 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 22:23 ist
Protest Blockade At The Ambassador Bridge Between Canada And US Continues. Credit: AFP Photo

Canada's Ontario province declared a state of emergency on Friday, amid the ongoing trucker protests against Covid mandates, Premier Doug Ford told reporters.

"I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure," Ford said in a press briefing.

Ford also pledged new legal action against protesters, including fines and potential jail time for non-compliance with the government's orders.

