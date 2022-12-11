China reports 10,815 new Covid cases for December 10

China reports 10,815 new Covid cases for December 10 vs 13,811 a day earlier

Excluding imported infections, China reported 10,597 new local cases

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Dec 11 2022, 08:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 09:45 ist
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo

China reported 10,815 new Covid-19 infections for December 10, of which 2,338 were symptomatic and 8,477 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The commission reported 13,811 new cases a day earlier – 3,082 symptomatic and 10,729 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Also Read: How China lost the Covid war

Excluding imported infections, China reported 10,597 new local cases for Saturday, of which 2,270 were symptomatic and 8,327 were asymptomatic, down from 13,585 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, unchanged from the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235. 

