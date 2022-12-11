China reports 10,815 new Covid cases for December 10 vs 13,811 a day earlier

China reported 10,815 new Covid-19 infections for December 10, of which 2,338 were symptomatic and 8,477 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The commission reported 13,811 new cases a day earlier – 3,082 symptomatic and 10,729 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 10,597 new local cases for Saturday, of which 2,270 were symptomatic and 8,327 were asymptomatic, down from 13,585 a day earlier.

There were no deaths, unchanged from the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.