China says Australia-Britain-US nuclear submarine cooperation may spark arms race

China said Australia-Britain-US nuclear submarine cooperation may spark an arms race, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.
"Once 'pandora's box' is opened, the regional strategic balance will be disrupted, regional security will be seriously threatened," said Tan Kefei, a spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, at a regular press briefing.
