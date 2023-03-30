'Nuclear submarine cooperation may spark arms race'

China says Australia-Britain-US nuclear submarine cooperation may spark arms race

'Once 'pandora's box' is opened, the regional strategic balance will be disrupted, regional security will be seriously threatened,' Chinese leader

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Mar 30 2023, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 14:25 ist
China Flag. Credit: Pixabay Photo

China said Australia-Britain-US nuclear submarine cooperation may spark an arms race, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Once 'pandora's box' is opened, the regional strategic balance will be disrupted, regional security will be seriously threatened," said Tan Kefei, a spokesman at the Chinese defence ministry, at a regular press briefing.

World news
China
Australia
nuclear submarine

