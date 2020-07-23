China to launch new campaign to regulate news sites

China to launch new campaign to regulate social media news sites

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Jul 23 2020, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 16:15 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay Photo)

China's top internet watchdog will launch a new campaign to crack down on the social media accounts of independent news providers, it said Thursday.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) will target commercial websites and social media accounts that illegally write and edit news items, and repost news articles from non-compliant sources, the CAC said in a statement on its website.

It would also deal with click bait stories, misinformation, and other sensationlised online content, it added.

The CAC said it would also regulate online forums and livestreamed lectures, and push media sites to propagate more positive energy.

China's strict online censorship rules have tightened in recent years with new legislation to restrict media outlets, surveillance measures for media sites and rolling campaigns to remove content deemed unacceptable.

In June, CAC penalised several of the country's leading livestreaming and video platforms for spreading "low taste" content, reprimanding women wearing low cut clothes and men for indecent dancing and using foul language. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
news site
Social media

What's Brewing

Scientists decode how coronavirus is mutating

Scientists decode how coronavirus is mutating

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Reef tales: Cameras reveal shark population in decline

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

Left or right? Jumbo calves make trunk choice early

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

How the Cold War between China and US is intensifying

 