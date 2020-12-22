China urges US to stop erroneous actions

China urges US to stop erroneous actions after listing firms with military ties

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  Dec 22 2020, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 14:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

China urged the United States on Tuesday to stop what it called erroneous actions after the US ordered restrictions on Chinese and Russian firms with military ties from buying US goods.

The United States has been abusing the concept of national security in order to crack down on foreign companies, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a news briefing in Beijing.

The Trump administration on Monday published a list of Chinese and Russian companies with alleged military ties that restrict them from buying a wide range of US goods and technology.

