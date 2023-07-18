China's top spy catcher named Hong Kong security head

China's top spy catcher named head of national security office in Hong Kong

Originally from China's northern Hebei province, Dong has decades of experience working through the country's security apparatus.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 18 2023, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 22:08 ist
Hong Kong's office for safeguarding national security was set up in 2020 following Beijing's imposition of a national security law. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Dong Jingwei has been appointed head of China's national security office in Hong Kong, the country's ministry of human resources said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dong was previously China's top spy catcher who had oversight of counter-intelligence. He was also vice-minister of state security, a high-profile role which included hunting down foreign spies in China and nationals who colluded with foreign countries.

Originally from China's northern Hebei province, Dong has decades of experience working through the country's security apparatus.

Also Read | China's defence minister, Kissinger hold talks on Sino-US relations

Hong Kong's office for safeguarding national security was set up in 2020 following Beijing's imposition of a national security law in the Chinese-controlled territory that year.

Western governments including Britain and the US have criticised the law as being a tool to crush dissent.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the law, which punishes subversion, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism with up to life in prison, has brought stability after the 2019 protests.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Hong Kong
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

 