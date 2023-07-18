China's top spy catcher named head of national security office in Hong Kong

Dong Jingwei has been appointed head of China's national security office in Hong Kong, the country's ministry of human resources said in a statement on Tuesday.
Dong was previously China's top spy catcher who had oversight of counter-intelligence. He was also vice-minister of state security, a high-profile role which included hunting down foreign spies in China and nationals who colluded with foreign countries.
Originally from China's northern Hebei province, Dong has decades of experience working through the country's security apparatus.
Also Read | China's defence minister, Kissinger hold talks on Sino-US relations
Hong Kong's office for safeguarding national security was set up in 2020 following Beijing's imposition of a national security law in the Chinese-controlled territory that year.
Western governments including Britain and the US have criticised the law as being a tool to crush dissent.
Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the law, which punishes subversion, collusion with foreign forces and terrorism with up to life in prison, has brought stability after the 2019 protests.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply
Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open
China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027
Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket
Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries
1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move
Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life
American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India