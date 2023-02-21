China's Xi Jinping preparing to visit Moscow for summit with Putin

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Moscow for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan.
Xi's meeting with Putin will be part of a push for multi-party talks on peace in Ukraine and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used, the report added. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year.
Preparations for the trip at at an early stage and the timing has not been finalised, the WSJ said, adding that Xi could visit in April or in early May, when Russia celebrates its World War Two victory over Germany.
Also Read | China says 'certain countries must stop fuelling the fire' in Ukraine war
China's top diplomat Wang Yi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday as as the country appears to be ramping up its diplomatic effort to push for a peace settlement in Ukraine, and just hours after
Putin announced Russia was suspending its participation in a landmark nuclear arms treaty with the United States. Wang will likely discuss Xi's trip while he is in Moscow, WSJ said, quoting people familiar with the summit planning.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ambaari Utsav: Karnataka's newest luxurious sleeper bus
I was Indian grandmother's favourite: Rahul Gandhi
In Pics | Indian films that earned Rs 1,000 cr
Javed Akhtar slams Pak in Pak over 26/11 Mumbai attacks
In Pics | 2023 Nat Geo 'Pictures of the Year'
'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1K cr