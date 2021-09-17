China's Xi says SCO states should help drive smooth Afghan transition

China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday that member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should help drive a smooth transition in Afghanistan, according to Chinese state media.
SCO member states should guide Afghanistan to develop an inclusive political structure and follow moderate internal and external policies, Xi said.
Xi was addressing a meeting of the heads of state of the SCO in Tajikistan via video link.
Also read: China says it agrees with Jaishankar; says Sino-India ties have their own 'intrinsic logic'
The SCO comprises eight members: China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Afghanistan is an observer state in the group.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos
Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet