China's Xi says SCO states should help drive smooth Afghan transition

Xi was addressing a meeting of the heads of state of the SCO in Tajikistan via video link

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 17 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 16:38 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday that member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should help drive a smooth transition in Afghanistan, according to Chinese state media.

SCO member states should guide Afghanistan to develop an inclusive political structure and follow moderate internal and external policies, Xi said.

Xi was addressing a meeting of the heads of state of the SCO in Tajikistan via video link.

Also read: China says it agrees with Jaishankar; says Sino-India ties have their own 'intrinsic logic'

The SCO comprises eight members: China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan is an observer state in the group. 

Xi Jinping
China
Afghanistan
