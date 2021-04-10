Dalai Lama condoles Prince Philip's death

Dalai Lama sends condolences following Prince Philip's death

The Buddhist spiritual leader has sent letters addressed to both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles after Prince Philip died at 99 in the UK

Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed condolences on the passing away of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth.

To the Queen, he wrote: “I am sorry to learn the sad news that your husband, H.R.H. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. I will pray for him and offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family at this sad time."

“As we all remember him, we can rejoice that he lived a meaningful life.”

In his letter to Prince Charles, he stated, “I have written to your mother, Her Majesty the Queen, offering my condolences at this sad time. As someone who counts you as a dear, respected friend, I would also like to offer my condolences to Your Royal Highness and your family.”

He repeated his appreciation that the Duke lived a full and meaningful life.

